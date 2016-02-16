A company in India is releasing a $7 smartphone

Ringing Bells The Freedom 251 smartphone will cost just $7.

Indian smartphone company Ringing Bells is preparing to launch a new phone that costs just $7 (£4.83), Android Central reports.

The Freedom 251 smartphone is expected to launch tomorrow, and shows just how cheap Android phones can be.

Companies like Xiaomi have been producing low-cost Android phones for years now, although the company’s devices sell for around £200.

Low-cost parts mean that it’s possible for manufacturers like Ringing Bells to produce extremely cheap Android phones.

Android Central reports that the smartphone’s launch is endorsed by the Indian government as part of its Make In India programme, a scheme designed to showcase India’s home-grown innovations.

