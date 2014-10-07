A Man Says Comcast Called His Boss And Got Him Fired After He Complained About Its Service

A man says Comcast contacted his employer and got him fired after he called to complain about the company’s service.

The Consumerist reports that a man known as Conal complained to Comcast after he was billed for services he didn’t actually have. After Conal’s complaint, the company promised him extra television channels as a make-good but instead sent him a variety of equipment he didn’t need.

Conal complained to Comcast again after he was billed $US1,820 for the surplus hardware. This is where things get interesting. Conal, who says he works for a large American accountancy firm, compiled a spreadsheet showing every erroneous charge he had received from Comcast, which he sent to the company.

Comcast then apparently refused to reverse the error, so in February 2014, Conal decided to try something else. Being an accountant, Conal contacted Comcast’s comptroller, the office that looks after the company accounts. He said he repeatedly called them about his bill, telling them that Comcast should be investigated by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board.

The Consumerist says that after this, Comcast got in touch with Conal’s employer.

At some point shortly after that call, someone from Comcast contacted a partner at the firm to discuss Conal. This led to an ethics investigation and Conal’s subsequent dismissal from his job; a job where he says he’d only received positive feedback and reviews for his work.

Business Insider reached out to Comcast for comment on this story, and we will update this article when we hear back.

After Conal’s termination, his employer, the accounting company, said it had received an email from Comcast summarizing their conversations.

It’s alleged that Conal used the name of his employer during his calls with Comcast, a claim Conal denies. Instead, he says, someone working for Comcast researched him and discovered where he works. To make matters even more complicated, it’s reported that the company Conal works for provides consulting services to Comcast.

The “lousy customer service from Comcast” story is becoming something of a media meme. Previously, one customer showed in a video that Comcast put him on hold when he called to try to cancel his account, leaving him on hold for so long that the company’s office closed for the day. Ryan Block’s audio recording of a Comcast rep refusing to close his account is infamous. And earlier this year it was discovered that the only surefire way to get a refund from Comcast is to record your customer service call yourself.

You can read the full account of Conal’s experience at Consumerist.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.