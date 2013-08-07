Michigan State Football Player Helped Save A Teenager Who Was Shot In The Head

YouTube Micajah Reynolds

Michigan State University defensive lineman

Micajah Reynolds helped save a teenager who was shot in the head, according to USA Today.

Reynolds was driving home in the early morning of July 31 when the wounded man flagged him down for assistance. Reynolds acted heroically:

“Nobody else was around and he was bleeding pretty badly,” Reynolds said. “I whipped my car around in the middle of the street and jumped out and ran over to him and helped him out. I put pressure on his wounds and stuff.”

Reynolds could easily have spent the night at his friend’s place and said he was taking an unusual route home. The senior compared his handling of the situation to pep talks with his teammates.

“I’m holding him, cradling him and putting pressure and telling him, ‘Hey, everything is going to be OK, everything is going to be all right.’ He’s telling me, ‘I’m dead,’ and I said, ‘You’re not dead, you’re sitting here talking to me. You’re gonna be fine, just hang on, just keep fighting.’ I felt like I was spotting someone on the bench and being like, ‘Man, you can do it. Just relax and keep going. You got it.'”

The wounded man is said to be in stable condition. Police believe he was the victim of a robbery.

