A College Football Coach Wore Full Military Fatigues During Game

Photo: AP Images

Football teams honored the military in various ways this weekend. But Mike London, the head coach at Virginia, took it a step further when he wore full camouflage fatigues during his team’s win against Miami.While this may have been an over-the-top attempt to honour the military, it appeared more like a Halloween leftover at best, or an insult to those that do serve, at worst. The latter of which was expressed by an active duty member of the military to Paul Lukas of ESPN.com.



Here is a snippet of that observation. The rest can be read at Uni-watch.com…

“Mike London was wearing what can only be described as a bastardized set of Marine Corps “cammies.” He had the top, pants and eight-point hat…But he was also wearing a navy blue shirt and sneakers. He also had gold chains hanging out — although those weren’t visible when he had his top buttoned up completely (which itself is wrong unless there’s a specific reason to do it). UVA assistants and staff also wore the pants of the various services, all in the name of “military appreciation.””

Unfortunately this feels like the NFL’s breast cancer awareness program in which it has become less about making people aware that cancer exists, and more about seeing which players can wear the most pink.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.