A Coca-Cola PR Event In Sydney Was Crashed By Activists Dressed As Penguins





A PR event thrown in Sydney by Coca-Cola last Friday evening was crashed by a group of protesters dressed as penguins, reports Marketing Mag.

Activist group Out of Order crashed Coca-Cola’s ‘Big Prize Surprise’ event at Sydney’s Customs House to protest against Coca-Cola’s successful bid against the Northern Territory’s recycling scheme.

The move comes after Channel Nine pulled a Greenpeace ad which linked the soft drink with dying seabirds. Some have speculated that Coca-Cola put pressure on the channel to drop the ad.

Out of Order have previously been attacking Coca-Cola by placing ‘out of order’ signs on their vending machines around the country.

