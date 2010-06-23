A Closer Look At The Market's Much-Hyped "Head & Shoulders"

In his nightly note, Mike O’Rourke of BTIG discusses the so-called “Head & Shoulders” pattern that everyone is seeing in the market right now. We wrote about the pattern earlier.



The most disconcerting aspect of all of today’s technical action is the setup being created for a “potential” Head & Shoulders top (see Chart). The pattern being formed is far from textbook. It lacks symmetry, or balance in the distance from the left shoulder to the head and from the head to the right shoulder. For an ideal symmetry, the right shoulder would occur in late July/early August. Instead, the pattern currently has a truncated right shoulder in both distance and height. Although the pattern lacks textbook qualities, it is important to recognise that a Head & Shoulders top is potentially forming. The Neckline is the 1050 level, it would need to be broken to complete the pattern. A traditional 6-12 month price target measurement if the neckline is broken would be 883. That is derived by subtracting the distance between the neckline and the head from the neckline itself. Since the pattern is not close to completing yet, we would not be betting on such a decline, but it is import to be cognisant and alert that the potential is out there.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.