A Closer Look At The Chinese Rail Ministry's Staggering Debt

China’s Ministry of Railways is building up staggering debt, even while cutting corners and borrowing from the government at extremely preferential rates.



Caixin breaks down the balance sheet:

The ministry booked 15 million yuan in profits for 2010, a drop in the bucket compared to its revenue of 685.7 billion yuan for the year – the most pressing issue facing the ministry is its huge debt to repay this year and a cash strain amid rising costs.

According to Ministry of Railways’ annual report released on July 14, the ministry had 156.7 billion yuan in cash flow from operating activities last year. This is in comparison to 150.1 billion yuan of due debt and interest to service during the same period, which means the rail ministry has had to borrow to pay off old debts.

The ministry is facing even higher debt pressures right now. According to an industry analyst, even if the ministry stops borrowing, debt repayment plus interest are set to hit 250 billion yuan in 2011, while its cash flow from operating activities are not expected to exceed 200 billion yuan.

The Ministry will lose even more money in coming years if construction continues unabated. And it will: state-owned Global Times called for the Wenzhou accident to herald the beginning of a safer and bigger era of high speed rail.



