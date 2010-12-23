A Close Look At This Morning's Existing Home Sales Data

The NAR reports: Existing-Home Sales Resume Uptrend with Stable Prices





Existing-home sales, which are completed transactions that include single-family, townhomes, condominiums and co-ops, rose 5.6 per cent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.68 million in November from 4.43 million in October, but are 27.9 per cent below the cyclical peak of 6.49 million in November 2009, which was the initial deadline for the first-time buyer tax credit.

