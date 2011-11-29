Two Concertgoers Are Suing Ticketmaster To Make You $1.50 Richer

Photo: Pearl Jam Official

Somebody call Eddie Vedder!The Consumerist reports two customers have filed a class action lawsuit against Ticketmaster claiming its “Order Processing Fees and UPS Expedited Delivery Prices of tickets are excessive and deceptive.”



Ticketmaster has disputed the claims, however if all bodes well for those hapless concertgoers who purchased a ticket on Ticketmaster.com between Oct. 21, 1999 and Oct. 19, 2011, they could score anywhere between $1.50 and $25.50 as part of the settlement.

The amount will be issued as credits to their Ticketmaster account for any transactions made during the specified time frame (up to 17 per person).

Visit the plaintiffs’ site for more details on the lawsuit.

