THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'A Cinderella Story' 15 years later

Warner Bros. Pictures Hilary Duff and Chad Michael Murray in ‘A Cinderella Story.’

“A Cinderella Story” came out in July 2004.

The movie stars Hilary Duff, Chad Michael Murray, and Regina King.

It was a modern take on the “Cinderella” fairy-tale.

Sam (Hilary Duff) and Austin (Chad Michael Murray) form a relationship over instant messaging, but though the two attend the same Los Angeles school, they don’t know each other’s identities. And like the “Cinderella” fairy-tale, there are evil stepsisters, an evil stepmom, and even a ball.

In honour of the movie’s 15th anniversary in July, here’s what the cast of “A Cinderella Story” has been up to since 2004.

Hilary Duff played Sam Montgomery, a high schooler who formed a crush on an online pen pal who turned out to be the popular boy at school.

Warner Bros. Pictures Hilary Duff in ‘A Cinderella Story.’

She lived with her evil stepmom and twin stepsisters following her dad’s death. She also worked at the diner her father owned.

Duff, 31, currently stars on “Younger.”

Allen Berezovsky/WireImage/Getty Images Hilary Duff in 2019.

Before “A Cinderella Story,” Duff was best known for starring on “Lizzie McGuire.” Since starring in the movie, the actress has appeared in “Material Girls,” “According to Greta,” and will next star in “The Haunting of Sharon Tate.” She’s been on “Younger” since 2015.

She married NHL player Mike Comrie in 2010, and the two had a son in 2012. They divorced in 2015. She’s currently dating Matthew Koma, and they welcomed a daughter in 2018.

Chad Michael Murray was Austin Ames, a football player whose online personality was different from his popular persona at school.

Warner Bros. Pictures Chad Michael Murray in ‘A Cinderella Story.’

He also develops a crush on his online pen pal.

Murray, 37, appeared on “Riverdale” as cult leader Edgar Evernever.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Chad Michael Murray in 2018.

Murray was the star of “One Tree Hill” when he starred in “A Cinderella Story.” Since then, his film roles have included “House of Wax,” “Fruitvale Station,” and “To Write Love On Her Arms.” He has also appeared on “Agent Carter” and “Star.”

He’s married to Sarah Roemer, and the couple has two kids.

Jennifer Coolidge was Fiona, the evil stepmother.

Warner Bros. Pictures Jennifer Coolidge in ‘A Cinderella Story.’

She takes over her husband’s diner after his death and is mean to his daughter, Sam.

Coolidge, 57, is known for starring in the “American Pie” movie franchise and in “Legally Blonde.”

The actress has also starred on “Joey,” “The Secret Life of the American Teenager,” and “2 Broke Girls.” She’s returning for “Legally Blonde 3” and also appeared in Ariana Grande’s “Thank U Next” music video.

Madeline Zima portrayed Brianna, one of the evil stepsisters.

Warner Bros. Pictures Madelina Zima in ‘A Cinderella Story.’

She bullies Sam.

Zima, 33, starred on the “Twin Peaks” revival.

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images Madeline Zima in 2018.

Zima starred on “The Nanny,” “Californication,” and “Heroes.” She was also on an episode of “The Vampire Diaries.”

Andrea Avery was Gabriella, the other evil stepsister.

Warner Bros. Pictures Andrea Avery in ‘A Cinderella Story.’

She also bullied Sam.

Avery has acted since being in a short video in 2015.

INSight Scene/YouTube Andrea Avery in a YouTube video from 2017.

She’s a member of INSight Scene, a group of women who are motivational speakers.

Regina King played Rhonda, Sam’s mentor and friend.

Warner Bros. Pictures Regina King in ‘A Cinderella Story.’

Rhonda works at the diner with Sam.

King, 48, earned her first Oscar nomination in 2019 for “If Beale Street Could Talk.”

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images Regina King attends the EE British Academy Film Awards.

King’s career started with her main role on “227” and movies including “Boyz n the Hood,” “Friday,” and “Jerry Maguire.” The actress won two Emmy awards for starring on “American Crime” and a third for “Seven Seconds.” She also starred on “Southland” and “The Leftovers” and will next star on “Watchmen.”

Dan Byrd played Carter, Sam’s best friend.

Warner Bros. Pictures Dan Byrd in ‘A Cinderella Story.’

Carter always had Sam’s back.

Byrd, 33, was recently on some episodes of “The Good Doctor.”

Eike Schroter/ABC Dan Byrd on ‘The Good Doctor.’

Byrd starred on “Clubhouse,” “Aliens In America,” and “Cougar Town.” He also starred alongside Emma Stone in “Easy A.”

Julie Gonzalo played mean girl Shelby.

Warner Bros. Pictures Julie Gonzalo in ‘A Cinderella Story.’

Shelby was dating Austin.

Gonzalo, 37, was recently on episodes of “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Lucifer.”

Rachel Luna/Getty Images Julie Gonzalo in 2019.

Gonzalo went on to star on “Veronica Mars,” “Eli Stone,” and “Dallas.” Her movie roles also include “Freaky Friday” and “DodgeBall.”

Simon Helberg played Terry, a fellow classmate.

Warner Bros. Pictures Simon Helberg in ‘A Cinderella Story.’

Terry was almost mistaken as Sam’s online pen pal.

Helberg, 38, is best known for starring on “The Big Bang Theory.”

Michael Loccisano/Getty Image Simon Helberg in 2018.

Helberg earned a Golden Globe nomination for starring in “Florence Foster Jenkins.” He was also in “Evan Almighty” and “A Serious Man.”

