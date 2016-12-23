A Christmas cyclone is headed for WA

The northern coast of Western Australia is being told to prepare for destructive winds gusting up to 165km/h as tropical cyclone, Yvette, tracks towards the mainland. It’s expected to hit on Christmas Day.
Yvette, a category one cyclone, is likely hit between Port Hedland and Broome.
As of 2am AWST, Yvette was 730km north-northwest of Karratha and 770km north-northwest of Port Hedland, and is moving slowly.
“Yvette remains slow moving but is forecast to increase its speed of movement in a southeasterly direction during Friday and Saturday,” said the BOM, “approaching the east Pilbara/ West Kimberley coast over the Christmas weekend.
“It is not expected to intensify significantly.”
The next update from the BOM will be issued at 9am AWST.
