A Christmas cyclone is headed for WA

Photo: Chris Hyde/ Getty.

The northern coast of Western Australia is being told to prepare for destructive winds gusting up to 165km/h as tropical cyclone, Yvette, tracks towards the mainland. It’s expected to hit on Christmas Day.

Yvette, a category one cyclone, is likely hit between Port Hedland and Broome.

As of 2am AWST, Yvette was 730km north-northwest of Karratha and 770km north-northwest of Port Hedland, and is moving slowly.

“Yvette remains slow moving but is forecast to increase its speed of movement in a southeasterly direction during Friday and Saturday,” said the BOM, “approaching the east Pilbara/ West Kimberley coast over the Christmas weekend.

“It is not expected to intensify significantly.”

The next update from the BOM will be issued at 9am AWST.

