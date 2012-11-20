Chinese Tech Firm Rewards Its Employees For Falling In Love

Mike Baird/Flickr



CHENGDU– In China’s own Silicon Valley in Sichuan Province, the Chengdu cloud computing company has decided to reward its employees for falling in love, reports the People’s Daily.The “Love Bonus” was set up to coincide with last week’s Singles Day, a new Chinese tradition started in the 1990s by college students wanting to create a Valentine’s Day for singles. Singles Day got its name from the four “1”s that make up the date Nov. 11, reports Xinhua. The digits, look like four bare sticks, which sounds a lot like the word guanggun – Chinese for “bachelor.”

Chengdu executives told the People’s Daily, that they came up with the idea after seeing the emotional turmoil of his young workers, awarding a financial bonus for workers willing to tuoguang – “strip” – slang for saying goodbye to the single life.

Each “stripper” would get a bonus of 1112 Yuan ($180) a number that was chosen to represent 1111+1. The company hopes that if their employees fall in love with their colleagues, they will “have an even more harmonious team” – a notion that leads us to believe that they have not really thought this through.

Still, the company doesn’t mind it if their employees fall in love with their counterparts in other Chengdu IT firms. On the contrary! The employees finding love outside work will be awarded a bonus of 500-1000 Yuan ($80 to $160). The idea is that the Chengdu cloud company will be able to poach these enamoured young engineers.

If things don’t work out though, the company was thoughtful enough to create a special leave for the lovelorn, giving their employees two days off to “mourn” at home.

This story was originally published by WorldCrunch.

