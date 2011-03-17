A Chinese Man Paid 9 Men To Bash Sledgehammers Into His Lamborghini

A disgruntled Lamborghini owner in China paid 9 men in blue suits to bash sledgehammers into his Lamborghini yesterday.



The man was angry because his car, a Gallardo (retails between $529,000 and $ 57,000 depending on specification, according to Brobible) — wasn’t being serviced properly by the dealer, according to him.

More details, via GT Spirit:

The Lamborghini Gallardo was bought six months ago, but the engine failed to start on November 29, 2010. The owner contacted the Lamborghini dealer in Qingdao and they transported the Gallardo to their maintenance centre. The engine problem wasn’t solved, but instead the bumper and chassis were damaged by the transport. The owner complained by the dealer but they refused to take responsibility in this matter, so the angry owner contacted Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann, the brand’s China headquarters, its after-sales service manager for Asia-Pacific region, and the brand’s owner Volkswagen Group, but the problem was not solved.

The Lambo owner organised the stunt to mark World Consumer Rights Day.

