A Chinese Entrepreneur Will Give You $8,000 If You Find Him A 'Pure Wife'

Photo: via ChinaSmack

A “Multi-Millionaire Seeking Spouses in 10 Cities Show” debuted in Guangzhou on 20th. According to the organiser, 320 beauties emerged from 2,800 applicants, and engaged in fierce competition in the Garden Hotel.One self-proclaimed billionaire even offered a whopping astronomical price in his search for a lovely wife, even making the bold suggestion that the matchmaker would get 50,000 yuan in cash after he and the lady have their first date.



At this low profile match-making event, this reporter noticed a mysterious billionaire. He came to Guangzhou this April and asked this singles club to find a suitable girlfriend for him, paying 5 million yuan (around $788,000) to have the club find for him in 10 cities nationwide his other half.

His terms are as follows: age: 20-26 years old; height: 162-170cm; weight: within 50kg; education: above junior college education; have a simple family condition, good-looking, good figure, body pure (no sexual experience). And yet his background information shows that he is: divorced, not yet 50 years old, billionaire, well-known Chinese entrepreneur, enjoys golf, body’s healthy and strong.

With regards to the “body pure” requirement, most applicants say they can understand and accept it. Only one expressed that, “If an examinations is needed, that would be a little insulting.” But there was also another applicant who frankly said, it’s not difficult to conduct maidenhead/hymen reconstruction at medical institutions, so this sort of requirement isn’t very meaningful.

For the sake of this billionaire, the organiser has set up a special “Talent Scout Award”, which claims: if you know a girl who meets the standards, please recommend her to “Chinese Entrepreneurs Single Club”, if the recommended girl and the mister have their first date, you will get 50,000 yuan (around $7,880) in cash or gifts of the same value, and if the girl successfully begins a relationship with the mister, you will get a commercial residential apartment worth 3 million yuan from the mister.

This post originally appeared at ChinaSMACK.

Now tour the state-owned pharmaceutical plant in China that looks a lot like Versailles >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.