A Chinese Company Plans To Build The World's Tallest Building In Just 90 Days

A rendering of Sky One from BSB’s press materials

Photo: BSB

The Burj Khalifa, currently the world’s tallest building, took five years to construct.But Broad Sustainable Building, a Chinese construction company, says it will build the world’s new tallest building—the so-called Sky City in Changsha, the provincial capital of Hunan Province—in just 90 days.



If all goes as planned, the building will stand 838 meters, 10 meters higher than the Burj.

If anyone can do it, it’s BSB. The company was behind a three-story building that went up in nine days and a 30-story hotel constructed in just 15 days.

According to CNNGo, the 220-story Sky City will cost around $628 million to construct; in comparison the Burj cost an estimated $1.5 billion.

The building, which is slated for completion in January 2013, will be mixed use, with luxury apartments, low income housing, and space for businesses and retail, according to the company. It will also be earthquake-resistant and have 31 high-speed elevators to take visitors to the upper-level observation decks, the company said.

BSB plans to do the work at light-speed by using a proprietary prefabrication technique.

The company reportedly received approval from the local government last week, but is still waiting for a green light from the central government, according to Inhabitat. But if and when that’s all squared away, expect Sky City to rise in almost no time at all.

Still sceptical? Check out this ridiculous time-lapse video of BSB’s 30-story hotel, which went up in just 15 days last year.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Now see how BSB built a 3-story building in just 9 days >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.