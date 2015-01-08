A Chinese Company Is Already Making Fake Apple Watches And Proudly Displaying Them In Las Vegas

Wandering around the China section of the CES trade show in Las Vegas we found one company that’s already making fake Apple Watches.

These booths are mostly filled with companies that do manufacturing, and people that do not speak much English. So, it’s hard to say what’s really going on here. There wasn’t any real software on them, so we have no clue what they’re for.

Our best guess is that they will run some weird version of Android and be sold in China.

We should note that Apple hasn’t even announced when the watch will go on sale. Chinese clones look like they’re going to beat Apple to market.

As a reminder, here’s what the real Apple Watch looks like:

The company that makes the fakes is called Hyperdon technologies. We grabbed their brochure. It’s filled with weird, bad Photoshops:

