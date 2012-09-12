Chinese Student Whose Name Means 'F*&K Japan' Becomes A Sensation

Charlie Custer alerted us to this bizarre story out of China: a college freshman whose name translates as “F*ck Japan” has withdrawn from school.



According to Google’s translation of the story on Chinese news site ifeng.com, word of the student’s name (“Cao Ribben” in the romanized transliteration of 操日本) spread via a microblogging site called Nancheng and instantly provoked both praise and criticism.

Shanghaist has more:

Some Weibo users predictably found this anti-Japanese sentiment hilarious:

I must say the local police officers must be very patriotic, because names that are too exaggerated are not usually permitted.–Netizen “guotaoyuan’ 应该说当地户口民警很爱国，因为太夸张的名字不允许通过的。 –网友”郭陶源”

While many netizens indulged themselves in some amusement at Japan’s expense, others were more disapproving of the name and the attention it had attracted:

This kind of obscene patriotism is intolerable. –Netizen “dawotou” 这种意淫的爱国思想要不得。 –网友”大窝头”

Apparently “Cao” is not an entirely unusual name, having most likely been derived from an ancient ruling family.

But Shanghaist says the student has been forced to repeat his senior year of high school.

Note that this comes amid significant tension between China and Japan. A Japanese ambassador was recently attacked in China, and tension over disupted islands have really been heating up.

