A Chinese Airport Has Found The Perfect Way To Relax Stranded travellers

Photo: China Smack Screenshot

travellers in airports are an uptight bunch. And if the flight is delayed, they can be far more than a tad irritable.But one airport in China found a great way to relax nearly 5,000 passengers that were delayed by heavy fog.



According to China Smack, Dalian Airport enlisted cheerleaders to perform for the stranded masses that were caught inside the terminal.

The cheerleaders danced and did aerobics to entertain the travellers. It sounds like the plan worked.

