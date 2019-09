China-exposed stuff is getting whooped right now.



Thanks to the earnings warning from China-exposed Cummins engine, investors are punishing others with similar exposures.

Check out Caterpillar, off over 4% right now.

From stockcharts.com:

Photo: stockcharts.com

And here’s the 10.3% decline in Cummins engine.

