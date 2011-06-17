A China-Made Knockoff Phone Electrocuted And Killed A Man

Photo: Flickr

In a horrifically sad story, Dhanji Damor, a 25-year-old man in India, was electrocuted when he used a “shanzai cell phone” while it was charging. Shanzai means it’s a knockoff, an imitation, a fake made in China.Damor’s friends rushed him to the hospital but when they arrived, doctors pronounced him dead due to electrocution. This isn’t even the first time a poorly made, knockoff phone has killed someone in India. Back in 2010, a woman was killed due to a similar incident of using a made-in-China phone while it was charging.



The market of cheap imitation goods from China is incredibly hard to police, so this might not even be the last death. It’s just not worth it. Even if a phone, an iPod, an anything looks the same, works the same and only costs pennies on the dollars, there’s a reason for that. It’s poorly made and downright dangerous. Don’t fall for it. [Shanzai via UberGizmo]

This post originally appeared at Gizmodo.

