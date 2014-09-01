A Child Cut The Safety Rope Of A High-Rise Worker Because He Was Making It Hard To Watch Cartoons

A 10-year-old child in China cut the rope outside his eight-floor apartment window because the worker attached to it was ruining his favourite cartoon.

The boy, in Guizhou, was watching Pleasant Goat and Big Big Wolf. The worker, Mr Liu, was suspended below him, installing lights with an electric drill which the boy thought was too noisy.

So he took a knife and did what he thought he had to do:

“When I was using the electric drill, I felt my lower rope shaking,” Liu told The Shanghaiist.com. “Then I saw the boy cutting the rope with a knife.”

“I shouted at him to stop but he didn’t listen and soon after, the rope was broken. That’s when I called to my workmate for help.”

Liu was left to dangle more than 30m in the air for up to 40 minutes before being rescued by firemen.

The boy denied cutting the rope at first, but admitted it later under pressure from police.

His father said he would consider an anger management course for his son. He also apologised to Liu and bought him a new safety rope.

