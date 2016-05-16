A chemical reaction results in the stuff of nightmares

The “Pharaoh’s Serpent ” is produced when the chemical compound, Mercury(II) thiocyanate is ignited. But don’t try this at home. The materials are highly toxic.
YouTube user Red Nile recorded the chemical reaction. You can see more of his experiments on his YouTube page.
Written and produced by Carl Mueller
