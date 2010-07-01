A Cheat Sheet To Google's New Flash Game: "Chrome FastBall"

Google announced through their blog that they just released a new version of their Chrome browser with a built-in Adobe Flash Player.



In conjunction with the release, Google also created a flash-based game called “Chrome FastBall” and put it on their YouTube channel.

From Google’s blog: Complete various games to get the shiny chrome ball to the finish line in the shortest possible time. (So far, the fastest time on the Chrome team is 1 minute, 20 seconds.)

Unfortunately, too many people wanted to play the game earlier today, and Google/YouTube couldn’t handle the traffic. Right now, the game seems to work although it lags considerably at certain points.

If you don’t have Flash (or if the game still doesn’t load for you) and you want to play, you’re in luck! We present to you a guide to “Chrome FastBall.”

