A Cheat Sheet To Google's New Flash Game: "Chrome FastBall"

William Wei

Google announced through their blog that they just released a new version of their Chrome browser with a built-in Adobe Flash Player.

In conjunction with the release, Google also created a flash-based game called “Chrome FastBall” and put it on their YouTube channel.

From Google’s blog: Complete various games to get the shiny chrome ball to the finish line in the shortest possible time. (So far, the fastest time on the Chrome team is 1 minute, 20 seconds.)

Unfortunately, too many people wanted to play the game earlier today, and Google/YouTube couldn’t handle the traffic. Right now, the game seems to work although it lags considerably at certain points.

If you don’t have Flash (or if the game still doesn’t load for you) and you want to play, you’re in luck! We present to you a guide to “Chrome FastBall.”

Here's how the game looks...

The ball starts rolling once you click 'Start'

The first out of five questions

Driving in NYC will never be faster than walking

You have to 'Tweet' your next answer

We were wrong and are now penalised '3 tweets'

As we wait, we realise the correct answer is 'Jai Alai Ball'

Now it's a game of 'guess the language'!

Our first guess was wrong, so Google narrowed it down to fewer selections

And the ball keeps moving...

The fourth question is simple, but this is where the game starts to lag

It took about 3 minutes for the game to process our answers

Here's the final question (and it's still slow to process)...

You have to type in 3 consecutively decreasing search terms. Sadly, I don't get Googled much

We're not that fast apparently...

BONUS VIDEO: We try to break the record of 1:20 held by the Chrome team

