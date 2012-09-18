A Chargers Player Got This Awesome Haircut To Pay Tribute To Junior Seau

Photo: nfl/Instagram

The San Diego Chargers retired the late Junior Seau’s number 55 in a ceremony before Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans.Chargers players also wore decals on their helmets to pay tribute to Seau, who died of a self-inflicted gun shot wound in early May.



San Diego defensive tackle Antonio Garay took the tribute even further. Garay, who has been known to sport numerous crazy designs in his hair and on his beard, had Seau’s face and number etched into the back and side of his head.

It was Garay’s unique way of paying homage to one of the fiercest linebackers in the history of the NFL.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.