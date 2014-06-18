A Cautious Australian Job Market Means Most Won't Get A Pay Rise In The Next Six Months: Recruiters Robert Walters

David Mead climbs the obstacle course during a Gold Coast Titans NRL pre-season training session at aquaSplash Water Park on the Gold Coast. Matt Roberts/Getty Images

Employers are still being cautious when it comes to hiring with most openings replacing staff rather than for new positions being created, according to the latest report from specialist global recruitment consultancy Robert Walters.

The Robert Walters Australian Hiring Intentions Survey asked more than 1,200 hiring managers across the country from a range of industries such as fast-moving consumer goods, IT, media and professional services about their recruitment strategies for the remainder of 2014.

It found that 60% of organisations are not expecting to change salaries, 36% are planning wage increases, and 4% have plans to decrease wages.

One-third of surveyed hiring managers (34%) said their hiring levels will remain steady in the next six months when compared to the first half of the year.

The 22% of hiring managers who said they are more likely to hire in the next six months cited reasons such as high turnover, work increases, growth, acquisitions and the improvement of market sentiment.

For the hiring managers who are less likely to hire in the next six months, the main reasons were lack of capacity or growth.

The general sentiment was fairly positive, however, with just 9% of respondents expecting to downsize in the second half of 2014.

Managing Director of Australia and New Zealand, James Nicholson, said:

“The current environment is still cautious, and so organisations have been mainly hiring replacement staff instead of increasing headcounts. However, after a significant period in the same roles, candidates have been more willing to take risks and seek new opportunities, and a significant minority of hiring managers are planning increases in wages to lure top talent.”

The survey also found:

75% of hiring managers will be recruiting mid-level professionals

The fast-moving consumer goods sector is the most likely to increase hiring levels and the most likely to increase wages.

The public sector was the least likely to increase hiring levels

Manufacturing/construction and retail were the sectors that were least likely to increase wages.

