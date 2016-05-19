A car that overtook Bill Shorten's motorcade just crashed in front of him

Labor leader Bill Shorten is campaigning in the Hunter Valley today, two hours north of Sydney. It was also the scene of a head-on crash involving his motorcade near Maitland at 12.45pm.

The incident occurred on Cessnock Road at Tester’s Hollow, involving a 31-year-old mother and her 2-year-old in a Mitsubishi Magna and a 21-year-old woman in a Nissan Pulsar. Both drivers were trapped for a short time before being released by volunteer rescue crews.

The Newcastle Herald reports the collision happened as the federal opposition leader was pulling over for a media conference. It’s believed one of the cars involved overtook Shorten’s vehicle, then had the head-on.

The 21-year-old was taken to hospital with minor facial injuries and is reported to be in a stable condition. A mother and child in the other car were assessed by NSW Ambulance Paramedics and were found to be uninjured. They were comforted by Shorten, who then moved the pair to his car.

NSW Police are investigating the accident and the Labor leader left the scene around 2pm.

Cessnock Road is blocked in both directions and local traffic diversions are in place.

A street walk planned in Maitland was cancelled and Shorten has suspended campaigning for the rest of the day.

Bill Shorten driving home hunter valley woman involved in crash just before his Maitland press conference @ausvotes pic.twitter.com/wNcEicN37u — Penny Evans (@Pennylouevans) May 19, 2016

