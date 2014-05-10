A Car Smashed Through The Window Of An Apple Store In Berkeley

Early this morning, a person crashed their car into the front glass doors of the Apple store on 4th Street in Berkeley, California.

The crash didn’t appear to be an accident, either, according to Berkeley police: several items were missing from the store.

“There were signs of prowl inside the business,” Berkeley Police Department spokeswoman Officer Jennifer Coats told Berkelyside. “Officers conducted a check of the business and did not find any suspects. The subsequent investigation revealed several Apple products were stolen. Based on the information at this point, it appears the suspect deliberately drove the vehicle into the store in order to burglarize the business. The investigation is ongoing.”

When police got to the scene, they found the car parked in the middle of the store with broken glass all around it. The driver, however, was nowhere to be found, according to the San Jose Mercury News.

The car seemed to have been aimed directly at the front doors of the store. There was damage done to both the doors and the roll-up security gate.

As Apple Insider points out, this isn’t the first time someone rammed their car into an Apple store to steal things. There have been similar incidents in Berlin, Chicago, and in Southern California in the last few years.

In fact a surveillance video caught the action at the Southern California store.

