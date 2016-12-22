A car exploded at the Australian Christian Lobby HQ in Canberra

A car exploded after crashing into the headquarters of the Australian Christian Lobby (ACL) in Canberra.

The incident occurred just after 9.30 pm yesterday.

The 35-year-old Australian male driver of the vehicle was the only person injured. He was taken to Canberra Hospital for treatment.

Windows were blown out in the explosion. No one was in the office at the time.

“The driver appears to have ignited gas cylinders within the vehicle, causing an explosion which damaged the vehicle and building,” police said.

“Police were able to establish the man’s actions were not politically, religiously or ideologically motivated.”

Investigations are ongoing.

ACT deputy chief police officer Mark Walters says there is no concern for public safety.

“Police are conducting a thorough investigation and there is no threat to public safety. We want the Canberra community to go about their business today reassured that ACT Policing is working to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident,” Walters said.

Here are some photos from Shelton of the scene.

A closer view of the car bomb driven into the ACL office in Canberra tonight. Shocked that this could happen in Australia. pic.twitter.com/GxJQZLTFQr — Lyle Shelton (@LyleShelton) December 21, 2016

A vehicle has rammed our office in Canberra & exploded. All staff are safe. I do not know the condition of the driver. Prayers appreciated. pic.twitter.com/R1cKOIfMTC — Lyle Shelton (@LyleShelton) December 21, 2016

