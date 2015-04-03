A car ended up in a pool following a hit and run with a taxi in Sydney

Police are investigating a hit-and-run that resulted in a car ending up in a backyard swimming pool in Hinchinbrook, in south-western Sydney early this morning.

The Mitsubishi Lancer was on a roundabout at the intersection of Partridge and Wilson roads at around 4.30am when it collided with a taxi.

The car mounted the kerb, crashed through a fence and landed in an in-ground pool in a neighbour’s backyard.

The 23-year-old driver, and passengers, escaped and were not injured, but the taxi failed to stop after the collision and police are appealing for the driver to come forward.

A crane will be required to remove the fully submerged car from the water over the next coming days.

Anyone with information about the identity of the taxi driver should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

