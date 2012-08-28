A Car Carrying The Japanese Ambassador In Beijing Had Its Flag Ripped Off By An Unknown Man

Photo: Mandel Ngan/Getty Images

On the same day that reports came out about Japan’s plans to buy the disputed Senkaku Islands (known as the Diaoyu in China), the car carrying the Japanese ambassador in Beijing had its flag ripped off by an unidentified man.The Global Times reports that Ambassador Uichiro Niwa was not hurt and has so far made no comment on the incident, which appears to have happened around 4pm when the car was stuck in a traffic jam. The embassy originally said that two cars had forced the ambassador’s car to stop before ripping off the Japanese flag, though Japan’s foreign ministry later downplayed this version of events.



The incident comes just weeks after widespread anti-Japanese protests in China turned violent, with Japanese cars overturned and attacked. The two countries have a bitter history that has been inflamed by recent territorial disputes.

