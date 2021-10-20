A Capitol rioter with a ‘Hitler mustache’ was booted from the Army Reserves

Images of Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, 30, sporting a Hitler mustache. These images were recovered from his cellphone by NCIS special agents. US Department of Justice

A Capitol rioter best known for sporting a “Hitler mustache” was demoted and discharged from the Army.

Prosecutors allege Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, 31, breached the Capitol on January 6 and helped direct rioters into the building.

Hale-Cusanelli’s coworkers told investigators he was open about his hatred of Jews and Black people.

A Capitol rioter best known for his “Hitler mustache” was demoted and kicked out of the Army Reserves, according to The Washington Post.

According to the report, the actions were taken against Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, 31, after the military discovered his involvement at the Capitol on January 6. Court filings allege Hale-Cusanelli directed rioters at the Capitol to enter the building and later bragged that the protesters “could have taken over the entire building” if more people were there.

Hale-Cusanelli was a sergeant in the Army until June when he was demoted to the rank of ‘private’ – the lowest-possible rank in the branch. He was also given an “other-than-honorable” discharge from the Army, meaning he cannot re-enlist unless under rare circumstances and will likely face challenges receiving veteran benefits.

Before he was arrested, Hale-Cusanelli worked at the Naval Weapons Station Earle in New Jersey. An internal investigation by the Navy interviewed 44 of his coworkers. Thirty-four of them said he has “extremist or radical views pertaining to the Jewish people, minorities and women.”

One of Hale-Cusanelli’s coworkers interviewed by investigators said he told them “he would kill all the Jews and eat them for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and he wouldn’t need to season them because the salt from their tears would make it flavorful enough” if he were a Nazi.

According to an Insider investigation by Joshua Zitser, Hale-Cusanelli’s racist and anti-Semitic conduct extended outside of the workplace as well. A New Jersey rabbi, who wished to remain anonymous, told Insider that Hale-Cusanelli made “veiled threats, saying that he was going to show up to people’s houses on the Sabbath,” and that “those who followed anti-Semitism in the area knew” of him well.

Approximately 684 people have been charged locally and federally in relation to the January 6 Capitol breach. Of that, only 105 people have pleaded guilty.