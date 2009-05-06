A Cap And Trade Program Would Eliminate .38% Of Disposable Income

The battle over cap and trade will be raging for a long time to come, according to Democrats that emerged from a meeting with Barack Obama earlier today. The big problem holding them back from reaching consensus: different parts of the country will be hit harder by a cap and trade than others.



To this end, Kevin Book at ClearView Energy Partners tried to quantified what the costs will be across different states. Overall, he finds that a greenhouse gas surcharge of $10 per metric ton would erode about .38% of personal disposable income. Not too shabby, in our opinion.

On a state by state basis the cost varies. Residents of Mississippi would lose .53% of their personal income, while people in Colorado for instance would only lose .262%. We’ve pasted the full chart below.

