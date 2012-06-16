The 'Canadian Bondage Judge' Claims Her Husband Had A 'Mad Fantasy'





A Canadian judge has accused her lawyer husband of committing acts of “unimaginable betrayal” by spreading racy photos of the judge all over the Internet.Justice Lori Douglas is being investigated for allegedly helping him use pictures of her in bondage gear to try to entice his client to sleep with the justice.

That client later accused them both of sexual harassment.

Now, Douglas, who’s been on judicial leave since 2010, has finally spoken out against the harassment claims, CBC News reported Thursday.

In a statement to Canada’s Judicial Council, Douglas accused her husband, Jack King, of “acts of unimaginable betrayal in pursuit of a mad … fantasy.”

Douglas claims that King sent the photos to the client – and posted them online – all without her knowledge.

While the photos aren’t easily found online anymore, they included a photo of the judge with a dog collar, one with her naked in a pool, and a shot of her in chains on a floral bedspread, Above the Law reported.

