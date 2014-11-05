A Campaign To Teach Kids An Hour Of Code Has Just Smashed The Indiegogo Crowdfunding Record

Code.org founders Ali and Hadi Partovit. Image: Supplied.

A campaign to teach kids how to write code has just broken crowdfunding site IndieGogo’s fundraising record.

Launched by code.org, the Hour of Code campaign has raised more than $US2.83 million since it was launched in early October.

So far the organisation estimates it has taught more than 40 million students across 200 countries an hour of coding. The whole idea is that every student in every school should have the opportunity to learn computer science.

The campaign has a goal of raising $5 million by mid-December so it can train 10,000 computer science students and teach another 100,000 kids.

Tech bosses around the world and at home in Australia, including Atlassian co-founder Mike Cannon-Brookes and Freelancer CEO Matt Barrie, have repeatedly said the lack of computer science opportunities in schools is hamstringing the industry and creating huge talent gaps.

Every donation to the Hour of Code cause is being matched dollar-for-dollar by a collective of Code.org donors, including Microsoft CEO Bill Gates, Google, Salesforce.com and LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and venture capitalist John Doerr have also pushed the campaign closer towards the goal of providing resources for an additional 100 million students to take part in the Hour of Code initiative.

It’s smashed the previous Indiegogo funding record held by craft brewery Stone Brewing Co., whose campaign raised $US2,531,775 in August by offering exclusive access to limited edition beers.

Hour of Code is the seventh Indiegogo campaign to raise more than $US2 million since May this year. Others included Solar Roadways, which raised $US2.2 million and a motor cycle helmet which has inbuilt GPS navigation and a rear view camera, which raised more than $US2.4 million.

The most funded Australian campaign was the Rapide Lite 3D Printer, which raised $214,808 off a goal of $15,000.

Here’s the Hour of Code campaign video:

