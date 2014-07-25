'A Camera On Gallipoli' Shows Australians On The Front Line In WWI

A group of unidentified nurses at Luna Park with an officer. Luna Park was an entertainment park secured for the expansion of No. 1 Australian General Hospital in April 1915. Source: Australian War Memorial

The Australian War Memorial has launched its first centenary of the First World War travelling exhibition, A Camera on Gallipoli.

It showcases a series of 39 photographs captured by Sir Charles Ryan during his time as a medical officer on the Gallipoli peninsula.

Sir Charles Ryan. Source: Australian War Memorial.

This will be the first time the Memorial has produced an exhibition available in multiple formats: a framed photographic exhibition, a free standing graphic exhibition and a digital version.

The framed photographic and free standing graphic versions will travel around the country to more than 30 locations, while the digital version will be provided to more than 69 locations for display.

The digital format will be available to community groups and overseas embassies and consulates for the duration of the ANZAC centenary.

Gallipoli Peninsula, Turkey, c May 1915. Colonel R Carruthers beside some stores stacked outside Lieutenant General William Birdwood’s Headquarters. Source: Australian War Memorial

