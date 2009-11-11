A Call To Help A Colleague With Leukemia

Our friend at Distressed Debt Investing sends along the following:



I recently learned that Alan Cohen, the head of credit and distressed debt investing at York Capital Management, is suffering from leukemia. Many of us in the distressed community have worked with or know Alan and his team at York – simply incredible people.

Alan is in need of a blood stem cell match. If you are in New York City, there will be a match drive at York Capital Management on November 19th. Please contact me for details. I really hope to see you there.

If you are outside of New York City, you can visit the National Marrow Donor Program for more details on where and how you can become a possible bone marrow donor (all that’s required is a saliva sample) and possibly make a life-saving transplant possible.

Please forward this to all those interested – the more people we get out, the better.

Thanks –

Hunter [email protected]

