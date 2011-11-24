A California Man Destroyed $50,000 Worth Of Cars For No Apparent Reason

It’s still not clear what provoked a man, dressed in a vest and tie, to unleash his wrath on a row of new cars at a dealership in San Diego over the weekend (via Jalopnik).



Surveillance cameras at the John Hine Mazda centre captured 22-year-old Edward Roth smashing car windows with a pole and vandalizing offices during the wee hours of the morning.

The video shows Roth talking on a cell phone right before losing his cool. The young man slams his phone on the ground and then launches into attack-mode.

Roth managed to cause about $50,000 worth of damage, destroying about 14 cars, including one customer vehicle, before being subdued by police with a taser. That figure could be much higher once depreciation of the vandalised cars is factored in.

Roth faces burglary and felony vandalism charges, according to FOX 5 San Diego.

