The Lobby of Simple Kaffa in Taiwan serves a cake roll with “the highest levels” of matcha powder. The limited-edition dessert is made with a variety of refined powders that make the dessert both beautiful and potent.

Written by Eloise Kirn and produced by Carl Mueller

Follow INSIDER Food on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.