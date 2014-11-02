A Bushfire Has Destroyed A Home In The Blue Mountains, Firefighters Continue To Battle The Blaze

sarah kimmorley

A Katoomba home in the Blue Mountains has been destroyed by a suspicious bushfire yesterday evening, as 80 firefighters battled the six-hectare fire which was brought on by record temperatures and strong winds.

While conditions eased overnight, and concerns that a neighbouring property would be engulfed have subsided, NSW firefighters are still trying to contain the fire this morning.

Cliff Drive in Katoomba is reported as being most affected by the blaze, which last night forced between 60 and 70 residents to go to the evacuation centre set up at the Katoomba RSL.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that some senior firefighters have said the conditions they had not seen the likes of in 40 years.

One firefighter was transported to hospital yesterday with smoke inhalation, while a local resident with chest pains was also taken to hospital.

Here are some photos on Twitter this morning.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.