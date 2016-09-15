A bus caught fire on the Sydney Harbour Bridge - expect long delays leaving the city

Photo: Greg McKenna

A bus has caught fire on the Sydney Harbour Bridge, closing northbound lanes.

The blaze has already been extinguished by fire crews, but the road closure as emergency crews prepare to clean up the destroyed Sydney Buses vehicle is likely to cause traffic chaos and long delays as workers attempt to head out of the city during peak hour.

SYDNEY HARBOUR BRIDGE: STAY AWAY FROM THE BRIDGE. All northbound lanes and 2 citybound lanes of bridge are CLOSED. https://t.co/jiP5lD17aK — Live Traffic Sydney (@LiveTrafficSyd) September 15, 2016

The bus stopped just beyond the main section of the bridge and 30 passengers were evacuated on the North Sydney side. Police say two passengers were treated at the scene for minor smoke inhalation.

Sydney Buses is advising anyone hoping to head north to catch the train.

Buses are unable to cross the Sydney Harbour Bridge due to a bus fire. Anyone who needs to travel should catch a train instead. — Buses North (@BusesNorth) September 15, 2016

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.