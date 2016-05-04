A bus has been reportedly hijacked by armed juveniles in the DC area

Dan Turkel

A Washington, DC Metrobus was hijacked Tuesday morning after “several juveniles,” who may be armed, assaulted the driver, NBC Washington and others report. 

This story is developing.

