A Burst Water Main Is Causing Major Delays To Sydney Traffic

David Rogers/Getty Images

Motorists have hit major delays on Victoria Rd, a key route into the Sydney CBD.

City-bound lanes have been closed on Victoria Rd in Ryde due to a burst water main.

Two west-bound lanes were closed at 6am but later two lanes were reopened, with one lane in each direction still closed.

Bus services have been significantly delayed.

Sydney Trains is recognising Sydney Buses tickets along #NorthShoreLine & #NorthernLine due to a burst water main on Victoria Road. — T1 Sydney Trains (@T1SydneyTrains) September 28, 2014

The Transport Management Centre says motorists should expect delays through the morning.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.