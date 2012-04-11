A Bunch Of Young Hollywood Stars Made A Video For Occupy Wall Street's Spring Protests

Occupy Wall Street is planning on making a come back this spring, but their numbers are dwindling.



Enter young Hollywood. Gossip Girl’s Penn Badgely, Olivia Wilde and Zoe Kravitz (daughter of Lenny) made this short video spot encouraging everyone to join the movement.

They have the same grievances they had in the in the fall, “Corporations as people.” “Money defined as free speech.” “Politicians on sale to the highest bidder.”

Check it out below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

