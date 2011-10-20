A Bunch Of Wall Street Protesters Went Undercover And Crashed A Sotheby's Auction Today

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

Lily Safra is worth $1 billion, and she is selling a collection of items ranging from furniture to rare books that belong to her and her late husband, banker Edmond Safra, at Sotheby’s this week. The whole bundle is estimated to cost $40 million, according to Bloomberg.This, unfortunately, conflicts with the protests that the Teamsters Union has been having outside Sothebys’ office.



This summer, Sotheby’s locked out 43 art handlers and stopped paying them because Sotheby’s wants the workers to accept wage cuts.

As we know, Occupy Wall Street has no love for Sotheby’s, which they refer to as “the shopping mall for the rich,” so the two groups have teamed up.

Here’s the result:

Today, during one of Ms. Safra’s sales, between 10 and 20 Teamsters and Occupy Wall Streeters dressed up in suits and entered the auction posing as guests. It is, after all, a public event.

Shortly after the event started, they began chanting and protesting. Naturally, guards stepped in and escorted them out of the building. And of course, now Sotheby’s has heightened its security.

If you were ever wondering how to get kicked out of a fancy auction, that’s how you do it.

