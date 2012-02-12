A Bunch Of HTC Phone Owners Are Finally Getting Google's Newest Version Of Android

Photo: Ellis Hamburger
HTC is rolling out the first round of smartphone operating system upgrades to Ice Cream Sandwich, the latest version of Google’s Android operating system, toward the end of the month, the company announced.Here’s the full list of phones that are getting an upgrade toward the end of March, according to the company’s post on Facebook:
- HTC Sensation
- HTC Sensation 4G
- HTC Sensation XE
- HTC Sensation XL
The following phones are getting an upgrade to Ice Cream Sandwich later this year:
- HTC Rezound
- HTC Vivid
- HTC Amaze 4G
- HTC EVO 3D
- HTC EVO Design 4G
- HTC Incredible S
- HTC Desire S
- HTC Desire HD
