A Bunch Of HTC Phone Owners Are Finally Getting Google's Newest Version Of Android

HTC is rolling out the first round of smartphone operating system upgrades to Ice Cream Sandwich, the latest version of Google’s Android operating system, toward the end of the month, the company announced.Here’s the full list of phones that are getting an upgrade toward the end of March, according to the company’s post on Facebook:



HTC Sensation

HTC Sensation 4G

HTC Sensation XE

HTC Sensation XL

The following phones are getting an upgrade to Ice Cream Sandwich later this year:

HTC Rezound

HTC Vivid

HTC Amaze 4G

HTC EVO 3D

HTC EVO Design 4G

HTC Incredible S

HTC Desire S

HTC Desire HD

