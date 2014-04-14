A Bunch Of Fridges Washed Up On An Australian Beach

Wild weather and big swells have washed a container full of fridges onto a New South Wales Beach.

The Fisher & Paykel whitegoods were beached on Shelly Beach, on the Central Coast, just north of Sydney.

A Wyong Shire Council spokesperson told Business Insider there were five fridges on the beach earlier today and another eight in a shipping container which has been pulled apart by the big waves.

Five fridges were removed from a NSW beach today. Image: Wyong Shire Council.

The council has fenced off the area, warning the contents of the container could pose a danger to the public.

“Who knows how many more are still in the water,” the spokesperon said.

“Council’s beach cleaner is onsite to move any debris washing onto the beach away from the shoreline.”

Customs and the port authority have both inspected the container and will be removing it tomorrow.

