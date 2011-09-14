Here's A Brutal Rant From An Ex-Yahoo Exec About The Yahoo Product organisation

Photo: US Marings

Youchy:”There are still a lot of people in the product organisation who believe Yahoo is, can, and should be in the ad tech business and invest in ways to compete with Google.



I think that’s a lot like living in a house with central heat and air and feeling what the temperature is outside.

Four years after announcing APT, they still haven’t delivered a consolidated platform. The people who came up with the idea are still in a position to advocate for increased investment.

Maybe three years ago if they had delivered on the vision, we collectivley would have had a good run at Google. But they didn’t deliver it.

It’s unf—ingbleieveable this product organisation thinks they can still make a run at Google.

It’s unbelievable how much the product and marketing people don’t get the market.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.