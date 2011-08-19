Europe's Closed: Here's A Roundup Of The Damage

Mamta Badkar
car crash

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

We started the morning with a major sell-off in Europe driven by financial stocks. And the day didn’t look up after that.European markets have now closed with Germany down 6%, France off 5.48%, Italy off almost 6.4% and London off 4.6%. But this sell-off was sparked by concerns over the liquidity of European banks, amidst the eurozone debt crisis. Let’s take a look at those banks again:

French Banks 

  • Societe Generale — -12.45
  • Credit Agricole — -7.12%
  • BNP Paribas — -6.42%

Italian banks

  • UniCredit SpA — -7.22%
  • Intesa Sanpaolo — -9.26%
  •  UBI Banca — -3.56%

German Banks

  • Commerzbank AG — -10.47%
  • Deutsche Bank AG — -7.17%

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.