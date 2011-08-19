Europe's Closed: Here's A Roundup Of The Damage

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

We started the morning with a major sell-off in Europe driven by financial stocks. And the day didn’t look up after that.European markets have now closed with Germany down 6%, France off 5.48%, Italy off almost 6.4% and London off 4.6%. But this sell-off was sparked by concerns over the liquidity of European banks, amidst the eurozone debt crisis. Let’s take a look at those banks again:



French Banks

Societe Generale — -12.45

Credit Agricole — -7.12%

BNP Paribas — -6.42%

Italian banks

UniCredit SpA — -7.22%

Intesa Sanpaolo — -9.26%

UBI Banca — -3.56%

German Banks

Commerzbank AG — -10.47%

Deutsche Bank AG — -7.17%

