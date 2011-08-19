Europe's Closed: Here's A Roundup Of The Damage

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
We started the morning with a major sell-off in Europe driven by financial stocks. And the day didn’t look up after that.European markets have now closed with Germany down 6%, France off 5.48%, Italy off almost 6.4% and London off 4.6%. But this sell-off was sparked by concerns over the liquidity of European banks, amidst the eurozone debt crisis. Let’s take a look at those banks again:
French Banks
- Societe Generale — -12.45
- Credit Agricole — -7.12%
- BNP Paribas — -6.42%
Italian banks
- UniCredit SpA — -7.22%
- Intesa Sanpaolo — -9.26%
- UBI Banca — -3.56%
German Banks
- Commerzbank AG — -10.47%
- Deutsche Bank AG — -7.17%
