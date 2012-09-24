Texans Quarterback Lost A Piece Of His Ear After A Vicious And Illegal Hit

This helmet-to-helmet hit by Joe Mays of the Broncos on Matt Schaub of the Texans is exactly the type of hit the NFL is trying to get rid of. And it is probably safe to say that Mays’ game-check will be a little lighter this week after he hears from the league office.



You can see the result of the hit below, as Schaub was left with blood coming from his ear as he was walking off the field. He did return later.

[UPDATE] Schaub said after the game that he “lost a piece of [his] ear” (via Chron.com). See the second image below…

