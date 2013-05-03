A Brutal And Illegal Hit Left A Hockey Player In A Pool Of Blood

Eric Gryba of Ottawa delivered a brutal hit on Lars Eller in game one of their opening round series against the Canadiens.



Gryba’s shoulder connected with Eller’s face as he was receiving a pass from a teammate. The hit caused facial fractures and left Eller lying on the ice in a pool of his own blood. He was later carted off and taken to a hospital where he stayed overnight.

Gryba was given a game misconduct penalty and ejected from the game. With the NHL trying to eliminate hits to the head, Gryba is also likely facing a stiff suspension…

